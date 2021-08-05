Watch
MoneyConsumerDon't Waste Your Money

Actions

COVID Delta variant threatening fall, winter travel

How to protect your investment if planning a trip
items.[0].videoTitle
Just when the country was returning to hotels. the skies, and even cruise ships, the COVID Delta variant is now threatening travel plans. What should you do?
denver international airport
Posted at 1:26 PM, Aug 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-05 13:26:23-04

Just when we started to travel again, booking airline tickets, casino trips, even winter cruises, the COVID Delta variant started spreading.

But that return to travel normalcy is now threatened.

So what should you do now? Each day the headlines are worrisome when it comes to fall and winter travel:

  • Mask requirements are returning in some cities.
  • The US has extended Canadian border restrictions.
  • The government is urging travelers to avoid travel to Spain, Portugal and many other countries.
  • Even within the US, doctors suggest parents avoid taking unvaccinated children to crowded places, or COVID hot zones.

With so many unknowns right now, you might have to change plans.

So Conde Naste Traveler suggests purchasing "cancel for any reason" insurance,or you may not get a refund from that hotel or resort if you have to cancel your trip.

Basic travel insurance will not let you simply back out due to COVID worries.

Fortunately, airlines are still letting most travelers change flights to a later date without penalty, because they don't want people flying sick.

So travel experts say go ahead and book that trip, with the anticipation that the Delta variant will die down in a couple of months.

But make sure you can get most of your deposit back if you have to cancel, so you don't waste your money.

_________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Don't Waste Your Money logo

Don't Waste Your Money

8:47 PM, Oct 17, 2018

Have a problem?
Send me an email, at jmatarese@wcpo.com or message me on Facebook.