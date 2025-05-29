Cincinnati seniors can save 25% on water bills through an assistance program many don't know about

An Avondale senior is on a mission to spread the word about a money-saving program that many eligible Cincinnati residents don't know exists.

Belinda Larkin discovered the Metropolitan Sewer District's Customer Assistance Program after questioning a surprisingly high water bill about two years ago.

"So I called the company... and I said, 'I don't understand this bill. This is the first time that my bill has been truly large,'" Larkin said.

That one phone call led her to a solution that's been saving her money ever since.

"And she said, 'I need to tell you about our sewage program,'" Larkin said.

How the program works

Watch a full breakdown in the video player below:

This lesser known service helps save on water

The Metropolitan Sewer District's Customer Assistance Program cuts 25% off water and sewer bills for homeowners who:



Are 65 or older

Earn less than $40,000 annually

Must own and live on the property

"It has been a tremendous help," Larkin said.

The program has slashed a significant chunk from her monthly bills, providing meaningful financial relief.

"It really helps cause... for some people, it can amount to $50+, $65," Larkin said.

Making a difference in seniors' budgets

For seniors on fixed incomes, these savings extend beyond just the water bill, freeing up extra cash for essentials and unexpected expenses.

"The savings amount month to month really helps to pay that extra bill that comes up. You got a doctor bill that maybe goes over the amount that you're scheduled to pay. It has truly helped in that respect for me," Larkin said.

Nearly 3,700 Tri-State seniors currently benefit from the program, but MSD officials believe thousands more are missing this opportunity—something Larkin has witnessed firsthand.

"Because I have talked to some people and they said, 'How did you get on that?'" Larkin said.

Spreading the word to help others

Larkin is now actively working to spread awareness about the program throughout her community.

"I said, how can we get this program in the churches, in the communities. What can we do to make this happen?" Larkin said.

The financial impact can be especially meaningful for seniors with additional family responsibilities.

"And if people have grandchildren or younger children, it's a tremendous help for... food," Larkin said.

Sometimes the smallest financial victories add up to significant relief for those on tight budgets.

"My late pastor used to say, little or much, it helps," Larkin said.

3 Easy Ways to Apply

Option 1: Apply by phone

Call (513) 244-1300 Select option #3 Request the Customer Assistance Program application A representative will guide you through the process Be prepared to provide proof of age and income when requested

Option 2: Print and Mail

Visit www.msdgc.org/cap Click on the application download link Print the application form Fill out all required fields completely Gather required documentation:

Proof of age (driver's license or birth certificate)

Proof of income (tax return or benefit statements)

Proof of residence/ownership Mail completed application and copies of documents to the address listed on the form

Option 3: Apply online

Visit www.msdgc.org/cap Select the online application option Create an account or log in if you already have one Complete all required fields in the digital application Scan or take clear photos of your required documents:

Proof of age

Proof of income

Proof of residence/ownership Upload your documents through the secure portal Submit your application

What happens next?

Applications typically take 2-3 weeks to process

You'll receive notification by mail when approved

The 25% discount will appear on your next bill after approval

The discount automatically renews each year as long as you remain eligible

Need help?

If you have questions or need assistance completing your application, call (513) 244-1300 and select option #3 to speak with a customer service representative.

"Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Follow John:



Follow Taylor:



For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com