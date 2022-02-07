Cincinnati man bet on Bengals Super Bowl last July, could win $12K

CINCINNATI — Have you said to yourself during the past two weeks: "I wish I would have placed a bet on the Bengals to go to the Super Bowl at the start of the season."

One fan did - a Cincinnati radio DJ who could cash in if the Bengals win Super Bowl 56.

Ryan Jacobs is the overnight DJ at Cincinnati's B105 country radio. In another week, he might be able to add another title to that: Super Bowl money winner.

"We were talking last summer so five of us went in betting $60," Jacobs said. "I put in $20, everyone else put $10 in, and for the $60 we could win $12,000."

Think about it: back in July when the Bengals were predicted to finish last in the AFC North - behind those experienced, playoff proven teams like Cleveland, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh - Jacobs and 4 co-workers bet $60 at a Vegas sports book that Cincinnati would go to the Super Bowl.

The odds were 80-to-1.

Only the sad-sack Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans had lower odds. After all, everyone knew Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs (or was it Aaron Rogers and the Packers?) would be winning it all this year.

If the Bengals win, Jacobs stands to win just over $4,000 for his portion of the ticket. His colleagues will each win around $1,900.

What if he had put down more money?

Jacobs said his only regret is that he didn't put down the full $60 himself.

If he had done that, or put down $100 on the Bengals to win, it might have netted him $20,000 (or enough to buy him a boat, as Chris Janson sang in a recent country song).

Despite the lost opportunities, Jacobs said he isn't greedy.

"When they won last weekend, I went to the refrigerator where I had this hanging," grabbing his stub for his bet. "And I said 'I am that much closer to winning 12,000.'"

One downside for Jacobs: Since he started talking about his bet, several other co-workers have asked if they can get in on the ticket.

But that's like asking a lottery winner if you can get in on his ticket, after he won the Powerball. Sorry, that doesn't happen.

As always don't waste your money.

Related News

New program could give you $50 a month for internet service

Hey Delivery Drivers: You can get free food at TGI Friday's on Feb. 10

Ice melter, snow shovels - guess what's being hit by the supply chain