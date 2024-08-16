Cincinnati interior designer breaks down what to invest in, skip while decorating this fall

CINCINNATI — Fall is just around the corner, and many stores are starting to put their seasonal decorations out.

We spoke with an interior designer to get some advice on what pieces to invest in — and what to skip — so you can save money this fall.

When it comes to decorating on a budget, interior designer Amy Youngblood said it’s important to invest in pieces you can use every year. Although it may be tempting, she said it’s unnecessary to buy new decor each season. When you want to spruce up your home and try something new, she suggests starting with the small stuff.

What colors are in this season:

“We're really seeing a transition to warmer tones,” Youngblood said.

She said deep emerald, green and burgundy are on trend this season. She said “gray-ge,” a combination of tan, beige and gray is also becoming more popular.

Incorporating seasonal trends on a budget:

Youngblood said there are cost-efficient ways to incorporate pops of these trending fall colors in your home.

"You can just integrate little accessories and cheaper items into your decor, so you're not making a major investment that's costly,” she said.

Adding in new decorative pillows, throws or candles is a great way to do that.

Centerpieces and florals:

Buying fresh flowers can be expensive, so Youngblood suggested opting for faux greenery, dried leaves, twigs or berries. You can store them away, then pull them back out each year and reuse them.

What to avoid:

If you're in the market for new furniture, Youngblood recommends keeping your main pieces neutral.

“Don't waste your money on like going out and buying an emerald sofa or a real trendy sofa or expensive piece of furniture,” she said.

She said investing in neutral furniture is timeless and you can accessorize with pops of color that coordinate with the season.

“Sticking with a neutral palette on your main pieces is, I think, the most cost-effective way to go long-term,” Youngblood said

Don’t overdo it:

“Don't stress about it so much that you feel like you have to do your entire house in every room,” Youngblood said.

Youngblood said sometimes, less is more when it comes to decorating.

“You want your space to be a reflection of you, and you don't want it to be looking like it's just a total theme park of decor,” she said. “You want it to really just be you, but also just add some extra touches here and there that are important to you, that will give a feeling of a fall.”

We asked where she recommends shopping for fall accessories at a low price.

"One store I’ve got some great accessories at is Home Goods — if you go to the right one,” she said. “I do love going to Crate and Barrel for some of those accessories, like the throws and the pillows. That is a step up in cost, but it's still not too bad.”

