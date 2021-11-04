Cincinnati-area gas prices jump to $3.35

CINCINNATI — So much for gas prices falling in early November, when demand for gasoline is usually around its lowest level of the year.

With crude oil prices reaching new highs – and hitting $85 barrel this week – gas prices are making another unusual autumn jump.Many Cincinnati-area stations raised their price to $3.35 a gallon on Thursday morning. They had hit $3.29 three weeks ago. According to the Energy Information Institute, that is their highest level in Southwest Ohio since August 2014, seven years ago.

It follows the trend of rising prices among many products this year, due to supply chain issues. Gasoline is not immune to those problems, with the truck and truck driver shortage leaving some stations with empty gas pumps.

AAA says the average nationwide gas price is now $3.41 for regular, with some stations in California and Hawaii at the $5 mark. But AAA says this increase is the smallest it has seen in a month, and could indicate prices are leveling off.

For the lowest Cincinnati-area gas prices, CLICK HERE. You may need to zoom in on the interactive map for prices to appear at individual stations.

And as always, don't waste your money.

_______________________

Don't Waste Your Money" is a registered trademark of Scripps Media, Inc. ("Scripps").

Like" John Matarese Money on Facebook

Follow John on Instagram @johnmataresemoney

Follow John on Twitter (@JohnMatarese)

For more consumer news and money saving advice, go to www.dontwasteyourmoney.com

