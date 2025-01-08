Cincinnati 2025 brides: How to cut costs, so you don't waste your money on your wedding day

CINCINNATI — Planning a wedding can be exciting for couples, but it's getting more expensive.

Many brides and grooms spend tens of thousands of dollars on their special day. According to recent data from the Knot, the average cost of a wedding and reception is $35,000. We looked at how to cut costs, so you don't waste your money.

"It's been exciting, it's been stressful, it's been a lot of things in between," 2025 bride Rose Davidson said.

Rose Davidson got engaged to her fiancé last May while on a trip to Belize. Now, the happy couple is planning their wedding.

"Definitely overwhelming to start," Davidson said. "There's a lot of moving pieces you have to think about."

Davidson went to Wendy’s Wedding Expo in Sharonville to browse local vendors.

"We're not super far in the process yet, but the sticker shock already today hearing what different vendors cost adds up very quickly," she said. "So we're definitely going to be crunching some numbers tonight and trying to determine what's most important to us to try to save some money."

We spoke to several businesses about ways to avoid the sticker shock and make things work for you. Florist Kirsten Bryant with The Flowerman said they can work around your budget.

"We offer a 'DIY' service which is super customizable to you guys as clients," she said. “We really focus on what you want within the budget you have."

Bryant said they offer 30-50% off do-it-yourself flowers. Bryant said smaller flower arrangements are trending for 2025.

Jade Gosney works at the Prestant, a brand-new venue on York Street in Newport. Gosney said trimming down your guest list is another way to reduce expenses.

"Who do you wanna invite? Do you really need that third cousin?” she asked. "It is your day, and you should make it your day by making it a size that you're comfortable with."

Wedding photographers Mary and Greg Seevers said they are running a deal this month on their wedding photo packages.

"We are offering our 2024 prices through the end of January,” she said.

Mary Seevers shared her advice on what to prioritize.

"They're going to remember if they had fun, and they're gonna remember the food," she said. "Those are the really important things."

Another way to save is to skip the Saturday wedding. You may be able to get your venue at a lower price if you book your wedding on a Friday or Sunday instead.

When it comes to the food, plated dinners tend to be the most expensive. Ask your caterer about alternatives like a buffet or family style, that way you don't waste your money.



