Child Tax Credit mystery: Parents report no September check

The third round of Child Tax Credit checks are out now, with most showing up in bank accounts on Sept. 15 or 16.

But a surprising number of people said they didn't get their money this time.

Michael Gibson said the government's checks have been a godsend the past couple of months.

The monthly deposits have given him and his wife an extra $500 monthly to help feed their two children, in addition to his full time job in Fairfax, Ohio.

"We got the Child Tax Credit in July and August on time," he said.

But this month, he said, "come Sept. 15, nothing. We looked at our joint account, and found nothing."

Over a week later, nothing has changed.

Thousands of families may be affected

A growing number of people are posting on Reddit and social media that they've gone to the ATM, checked their banking app and even have visited the IRS website, IRS.gov.

But they said there is no payment for September, not even a pending payment.

"I have to now take away what I had budgeted to pay other bills that are needed to survive," Gibson said.

So what's going on?

Based on news reports piling up from around the country, it appears that at least thousands of families who got their July and August checks did not receive September's child credit.

The IRS has just released a statement saying it is "currently looking into the situation, and will share more information as soon as possible."

At this point the agency is not offering any reasons why the third round may be missing for some people, unless you changed your direct deposit information in the past 30 days.

If you get through on the phone, Gibson said, they only tell you to wait.

"They told me it might come in 5 days, it might come as an overpayment next month, or you might have to wait till next year to do your taxes and get a refund of it," he said.

The good news is you will get the money you are owed in the end, but in some cases you may have to wait until next April 15, and claim it on your Federal taxes.

As always, don't waste your money.

