Can you save money on eggs by raising chickens?

Record number of families buying hens this year
Will raising chickens in your backyard save you money on eggs? Maybe: we compare the costs and benefits.
Colorado Chickens
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02

It may sound strange, but some families are now raising chickens because the price of eggs is so high.

It's not surprising.

If you eat a lot of eggs, those $4 - $6 cartons at the store can really bust your grocery budget these days.

So, some people are raising chickens. But is that a smart idea?

At first glance, it seems to be an easy way to get free eggs.

A couple of chickens, each laying one egg a day, can produce 600 eggs a year.

But a report by the Alliant Credit Union called "Egg-o-Nomics" says you won't save any money, unless you run a restaurant where you go through dozens of eggs a week.

Cost of raising chickens

The report says you should expect to pay about $500 for a coyote-proof and racoon-proof chicken coop. (Just a circle of chicken wire will leave your chickens vulnerable to predators).

Then plan on paying $30 to $60 for several chickens,

And expect a recurring bill of $25 a month for hen food and wood chips.

That comes to about $800 your first year, not including any surprise veterinary bills.

By comparison, a dozen eggs per week at the grocery store is less than $300 a year, even at today's inflated prices.

Talk to neighbors first

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, setting up a chicken coop without talking to your neighbors first.

You can expect complaints in a subdivision, and don't even dream of doing it on a condo balcony if you have an HOA board.

But if you are on a half-acre of land, and think you'll enjoy it, feel free to give egg farming a try: they will be the freshest eggs you ever had.

Bottom line: Raise chickens because you want the experience, and fresh egg, not to save a few bucks.

That way you don't waste your money.

