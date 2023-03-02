Can you save money on eggs by raising chickens?

It may sound strange, but some families are now raising chickens because the price of eggs is so high.

It's not surprising.

If you eat a lot of eggs, those $4 - $6 cartons at the store can really bust your grocery budget these days.

So, some people are raising chickens. But is that a smart idea?

At first glance, it seems to be an easy way to get free eggs.

A couple of chickens, each laying one egg a day, can produce 600 eggs a year.

But a report by the Alliant Credit Union called "Egg-o-Nomics" says you won't save any money, unless you run a restaurant where you go through dozens of eggs a week.

Cost of raising chickens

The report says you should expect to pay about $500 for a coyote-proof and racoon-proof chicken coop. (Just a circle of chicken wire will leave your chickens vulnerable to predators).

Then plan on paying $30 to $60 for several chickens,

And expect a recurring bill of $25 a month for hen food and wood chips.

That comes to about $800 your first year, not including any surprise veterinary bills.

By comparison, a dozen eggs per week at the grocery store is less than $300 a year, even at today's inflated prices.

Talk to neighbors first

And from the "doesn't that stink" file, setting up a chicken coop without talking to your neighbors first.

You can expect complaints in a subdivision, and don't even dream of doing it on a condo balcony if you have an HOA board.

But if you are on a half-acre of land, and think you'll enjoy it, feel free to give egg farming a try: they will be the freshest eggs you ever had.

Bottom line: Raise chickens because you want the experience, and fresh egg, not to save a few bucks.

That way you don't waste your money.

