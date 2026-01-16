Budget spring break: Expert tips to slash travel costs

CINCINNATI — With frigid temperatures gripping the Tri-State area, many residents are setting their sights on summer getaways. However, travel experts say don't write off spring just yet — there are still deals to be found if you know how and when to book.

Travel advisor Monica Bowen told me that many people are looking forward to summer and skipping over spring break, creating opportunities for savvy travelers.

"I actually think more people are looking forward to summer and kind of skipping over spring break. So we've actually seen some decent deals out there for spring break travel," Bowen said.

The trend is creating opportunities for travelers like Matthew and Jessie Leeper, who recently took advantage of low prices for a quick January getaway to Orlando, Florida.

"The flights round-trip were $58," Matthew Leeper said.

Kathy Craigmyle is also eyeing warm-weather destinations and prefers spring travel over the summer rush.

"The weather is a little better. Hot summer, there's so many people," Craigmyle said.

How to save on spring travel

Bowen recommends booking sooner rather than later, saying "sooner the better" when it comes to securing deals.

One effective money-saving strategy involves bundling your travel components.

"Bundle your flights, resorts and transfers all into one package… a much better price point than booking everything separately," Bowen said.

Certain destinations are currently offering excellent value.

"Flights are direct to Cancun and the Dominican Republic… great options for something tropical, easy, family-friendly, and at a decent price point," Bowen said.

Travelers with flexible schedules can save even more by choosing specific travel days.

"Traveling on a Tuesday or Wednesday… flights can be significantly lower on those two travel days," Bowen said.

International travel trending in Tri-State

Bowen says she's seeing a significant shift in the Tri-State area, with international travel becoming increasingly popular among families.

"Biggest increase is families traveling to these destinations," Bowen said.

For those considering international accommodations, Bowen advises careful research to avoid costly surprises.

"Airbnb and Verbos are not regulated in a lot of European countries like they are here in America. So only use super hosts and things like that, places with a lot of reviews so you know that they've been vetted," Bowen said.

Additional savings can come from airline loyalty programs. If you prefer a specific airline, sign up for its rewards program, which often offers perks like free checked bags that can add up to significant savings.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

