Budget-conscious families may find relief in back-to-school pricing strategies

CINCINNATI — As summer winds down, retailers are already in full back-to-school mode with shelves fill with pencils, notebooks and backpacks. With inflation squeezing family budgets and potential tariffs looming, parents are shopping smarter than ever for essential school supplies.

Major retailers like Target and Walmart are responding by freezing prices on must-have items, offering budget-conscious families some much-needed relief during this expensive shopping season.

Early shopping recommended for best selection

Store managers recommend shopping early, before the best selection and deals disappear from shelves. The rush for school supplies has already begun, with many families getting a head start on their shopping lists.

"Inflation is a big deal, and I think when you come into retailer,s you expect a good price and not only do we have sales, but a lot of prices here have not followed that inflation trend," said Seth Horvath, Target's West Chester store manager.

Students excited about stylish supplies

As summer vacation enters its final weeks, students are counting down the days until school begins. For many kids like seventh-grader Grace Hoctor, the shopping experience is half the fun.

"It's fun to pick out the designs and colors of each like notebook and pens," Hoctor said.

While students focus on style and design, parents are keeping a close eye on price tags, looking for the best deals to stretch their dollars further.

Budget-friendly options expand

Target's popular "20 Under $20" promotion has returned this year, featuring 20 classroom essentials for less than $20 total. This curated collection helps parents efficiently gather core supplies without breaking the bank.

Beyond this promotion, shoppers will find more than 1,000 items priced at $5 or less throughout Target stores. The $5 backpack, which was one of last year's best sellers, is back again this year, offering an affordable option for students of all ages.

For the most budget-friendly options, shoppers should look for Target's "Dealworthy" brand, with notebooks starting at just 35 cents and lunch boxes for $3.

"I bought the graphing paper, which was a specific request," said Frederica Cohen, who was back-to-school shopping. "At 35 cents a book, you better believe it. It says it's on sale, and I'm hoping when I get up front it still is."

Digital tools enhance the shopping experience

Target has also implemented digital solutions to make shopping more efficient. Customers can scan QR codes in stores to access their school's specific supply list, ensuring they purchase all the necessary items for the upcoming year without missing any essential items.

This digital integration helps parents navigate the sometimes overwhelming process of back-to-school shopping, especially when schools have detailed requirements for specific supplies.

Special discounts for teachers and students

Target is offering additional savings for educators and college students during this busy shopping season:



Teachers: 20% off an entire purchase between now and August 30

College students: 20% off all school supplies with a student ID

These targeted discounts offer additional relief for individuals who frequently spend a significant amount of their own money on classroom supplies or dorm essentials.

Retailers competing for back-to-school dollars

Target isn't the only retailer freezing prices to attract budget-conscious shoppers. Walmart has also maintained last year's prices on must-have school supplies, creating a competitive marketplace that benefits consumers.

We're working on a comprehensive price comparison between major retailers to help you determine exactly where your hard-earned money will stretch furthest. This detailed analysis will be available next week.

With inflation concerns and potential tariffs on the horizon, these price freezes and special promotions offer welcome relief for families preparing for the upcoming school year.

