Black Friday savings start now: Best Target and Walmart deals revealed

CINCINNATI — Black Friday isn't just one day anymore; retailers are rolling out deals all month long.

We are just hours away from Walmart's first sales, set to begin Friday, while Target has weekly deals through Christmas Eve. We checked out both Walmart and Target for a look at some of the best deals you'll find, so you don't waste your money.

Walmart Black Friday Timeline

November 14–16

Available: Online and in stores for the entire event

Walmart+ Early Access: Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. ET (5 hours early online access)

November 25–30

Online Only: Nov. 25–27

Online and in-stores: Nov. 28–30

Walmart+ Early Access: Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. ET (5 hours early online access)

Cyber Monday: December 1

Online Only

Walmart+ Early Access: Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. ET (5 hours early online access)

Featured Items

Walmart is rolling out thousands of deals across its two major events, with savings on electronics, toys, home goods and more. Here's a preview of the standout offers for the first event, which kicks off Friday:

Electronics & Tech

98" TCL QLED 4K Google TV — was $1,798.00, now $998.00

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — was $729.00, now $399.99

Cricut Explore 3 Bundle — was $410.00, now $197.99

Keurig Iced Essentials — was $79.00, now $44.97

Govee 65" LED Lights — was $99.00, now $69.99

Dreo 1500W Portable Space Heater — was $99.99, now $38.99

Toys & Kids

Ford 24V Ride-on — was $599.99, now $299.99

Barbie Malibu Travel Playset — was $21.88, now $12.00

LEGO Speed Champions 2-pack — was $44.98, now $25.00

Melissa & Doug Chunky Puzzles — was $13.99, now $7.00

Sportspower Bounce Pro 14' Round Trampoline with Safety Enclosure — was $229.00, now $149.00

Fashion & Beauty

Calvin Klein Obsession 3 Perfume — was $97.00, now $31.50

Cate & Chloe Lauren 18k White Gold Plated 22mm Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals — was $130.00, now $15.99

L'ange Hair Styler – Was $119.00, Event Price $48.30 • Men's & Women's Levi's Signature Denim — was $24.98, now $15.00

Reebok Women's Sport 2-piece set – Was $40.00, Event Price $25.00 • Scoop Women's Knee-High Kitten Heel Boots — was $52.00, now $30.00

Home & Seasonal

Cozy Haven Faux Fur Throw Blanket – special buy for $13.00

My Texas House Glitter Trees (set of 3) — was $159.66, now $78.00

Philips Norelco 7200 Electric Razor — was $99.96, now $79.96

KONG Classic Stuffable Dog Chew Toy, Medium — was $13.99, now $11.96

Automotive

Goodyear Reliant All-Season Tire (entire line) — $30 off per tire

Pro Tip: Pro Tip: Walmart+ members consistently get 5-hour head starts on all major sale events, making the membership valuable for serious deal hunters.

Target Holiday Timeline

Deal of the Day: Through Dec. 24

Daily: New one-day-only deals drop each day

Savings: Up to 50% off featured items

Access: Enhanced deals for Target Circle members (free membership)

Weekly Holiday Deals: Through Dec. 24

New deals launch: Every Sunday

Deal preview: Available every Friday in Target Weekly Ad

Duration: Deals typically run Sunday through Saturday

Featured Items

Electronics/Appliances

Apple AirPods 4 — $30 off (through Saturday)

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Maker — was $129.99, now $89.99

Instant Pot — was $139.99, now $69.99

Gourma 8qt. Air Fryer — was $99, now $49.99

Ninja Foodi 2-basket Air Fryer — was $179.99, now $159.99

Holiday

Holiday trees, lights, and ornaments - 40% off

Pro Tip: Download the Target app to access Deal of the Day offers, compare prices and preview upcoming weekly deals every Friday to plan your shopping strategy.

