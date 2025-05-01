Bakery that offers free meals to those in need opens in Clermont County

WILLIAMSBURG, Ohio — From inflation to supply chain disruptions and recent tariffs, the pressure at the checkout line is real for families across the Tri-State. According to a recent Lending Tree study, a staggering 90% of Americans are changing how they shop due to rising grocery costs.

Shoppers are getting creative, with 44% of shoppers swapping fancy labels for store brands and 38% fighting the urge for impulse buys.

In the face of these challenges, communities aren't just complaining — they're taking action.

Flour Bee Bakery in Williamsburg is aiming to take some of that financial burden from families. There was a line wrapped around the building for the grand opening this morning.

"The opening of Flour Bee Bakery is just a sign of all the great things happening in our county right now," said Joy Lytle, president of the Clermont County Chamber.

The aroma of fresh-baked goods fills the air at the new establishment.

"When I walked in, it was the most amazing smell, it was like sugar, heaven," Lytle said.

Beneath the sweetness lies a mission with deeper meaning.

"This community is really rallying around and supporting those in need,” said Lytle.

We spoke with owners Kristen Hess-Winters and Christina McKinney before the bakery opened about their Bee Fed initiative. Anyone can walk in and ask to place an order on their account. Without question or judgment, they'll receive a free sack meal filled with a sandwich, fresh dessert, vegetable or fruit, chips and a bottle of water.

"We have several that are in need with that, so it's great that somebody's going to come in and help with that need," customer Shirley Ogden said.

Lytle said the bakery's approach represents a growing movement across the region.

"What you saw today is happening more and more and more," Lytle said.

From organizations like Give Like a Mother, ensuring families have proper clothing, to IPM Food Pantry battling hunger, and Impacting Tomorrow, providing essentials from food to healthcare, community support is growing.

"Things are expensive and even if you work sometimes, you need a little help," customer Bonnie Feichtner said.

A percentage of the bakery's proceeds will go towards funding the Bee Fed Initiative sacks, and they'll also be accepting donations.

"I'm excited to see them flourish and grow that initiative," Feichtner said.

The initiative is just one way Williamsburg residents are stepping up to help eliminate financial stress for the community.

If you'd like to donate to the Bee Fed Initiative, you can visit the Flour Bee Bakery’s website.

