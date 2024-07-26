As prices go up, here's how to stretch your dollar at the gas pump

CINCINNATI — Gas prices are on the rise here in the Tri-State.

A spokesperson from AAA said that’s partially due to the cost of crude oil going up, as well as some refineries that were forced to shut down recently.

We went to the experts to find out when we can expect prices to go back down and ways you can save at the pump.

The average price of gas in Ohio is 14 cents higher today than it was at this time last year.

“Way more expensive than it was before,” said Jayden Simpkins, who is trying to find new ways to save on gas.

Simpkins said he’s been on quite a few road trips this summer.

“I’m actually about to take one tomorrow,” he said.

Financial professional Joe Wilson said if you’re planning on taking a long road trip, you need to budget for your trip in advance.

“Really make sure that you’re planning,” he said. “If you’re having to take a college-age child back to school, that’s going to eat at your budget. You really need to step that up and plan for that in advance.”

Kara Hitchens with AAA said to make sure you are going the speed limit.

“If you’re speeding, that’s burning up more gas so you never want to do that that’s just going to burn up more fuel for you,” Hitchens said.

Many apps like GasBuddy can help you save on gas, allowing you to search for prices by location and offering rewards with discounts of up to 25 cents a gallon.

Gas Guru is another option, which can help you find cheap gas near you, or calculate the cost of gas for a trip.

AAA also has an app.

“The AAA app helps you find cheaper gas prices, and use all those reward points and loyalty programs at your disposal at your disposal,” Hitchens said.

Simpkins said he uses Kroger’s rewards program.

“I typically come to Kroger and use my fuel points and things like that,” said Simpkins. “Typically, if I get to like half a gallon, I try to fill up then.”

