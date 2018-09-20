Are there too many made-up holidays?

Have you noticed that every week now brings a special day, which some people now call "made-up holidays?"

And it seems that this time of year -- the fall season -- brings more made-up holidays than any other.

It was fun for a while: A free drink or maybe a free desert, to honor some special day. But all of a sudden, there's a day for everything.

Sept. 20, for instance is National Pepperoni Pizza Day, and is also Free Queso Day and Free Sushi Day in some places, according to USA Today.

But don't let National Pepperoni Pizza Day confuse you: it is not National Pizza Day, which is Feb. 9. Nor is it National Pi Day, which is March 14 (Get it? Pi = 3/14)

September alone brings National Guacamole Day, National Cheeseburger Day, and National Coffee Day.

October brings National Homemade Cookie Day, National Taco Day, and even National Vodka Day. You'll need a shot of vodka, or at least a glass of wine, to keep up with all the special days anymore.

Too many coffee, pizza days

And from the doesn't that stink file, the ridiculous number of coffee days alone.

National Coffee Day is one thing, we get that. But now there's also a National Cappuccino Day, and even a National Gingerbread Latte Day in December.

Too many coffees will have you buzzing and saying "doesn't that stink?"

The worst part, with so many "national" food days, many restaurants have stopped giving out freebies for the most part. It doesn't have the same catch it did 10 years ago.

Here's an idea: How about scheduling National Coffee Day and National Donut Day on the same day, for a double freebie that even Homer Simpson would enjoy.

As always, don't waste your money.

