Amazon Pet Day: What do know, deals to watch

CINCINNATI — With so many people adding a pet to the family since the pandemic hit two years ago, it seems dogs, cats, and other animals are now such a bigger part of our lives.

That's why many hotels, and even restaurants, now allow pets, compared with just 5 years ago.

So it seems logical that Amazon would come up with the idea of a Pet Day, where animal lovers can splurge on their furry or scaly friends for 24 hours.

The retail giant has just announced that Monday, May 2, 2022 will be the first ever Amazon Pet Day.

The date was chosen to coincide with the start of Amazon Pet Month, and what better way to do that than with special deals.

What to expect

Amazon, in a blog post, says the day will feature deals and discounts on:

Pet treats

Nanny cams to watch your pet when you are at work

Pet food

Cleaning supplies, like pet vacuums

Special offers to rent "iconic pet movies" on Prime Video

Just like with the annual Prime Day, Amazon will not say exactly what will go on sale, or how big the discounts will be.

That is how they get people to check back all day long, as they the hunt for rotating lightning deals.

But Amazon hints that products from Furbo, Front Line, and Bissell will be on sale.

It also says if you purchase the items though Amazon Smile, a portion of your purchase will benefit a pet shelter.

And if you use an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, you will get an additional 10% back on pet products.

So mark the date, May 2nd, and have your card ready to shop for your favorite member of the family, the one who never gives you grief for being late, forgetting a birthday, or overspending.

And that way you don't waste your money.

