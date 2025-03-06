Amazon introduces Alexa+ with AI-powered upgrades and enhanced features

Amazon is launching Alexa+, an AI-powered upgrade to its virtual assistant, this month. The company is promising enhanced capabilities and more conversational interactions.

Alexa+ is introducing features such as:



making dinner reservations using OpenTable,

ordering groceries from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods,

booking Uber rides,

buying tickets and

creating quizzes from study materials.

The software upgrade aims to make daily tasks more convenient for users. Families in the Tri-State said they're already using Alexa to help with daily tasks.

The Kalb family has an Amazon Alexa in nearly every room of their Milford home. Brittany Kalb is a mom of two boys — with twins on the way. She and her husband both work full-time, so to say her schedule is busy would be an understatement.

She said she has found Alexa to be a helpful tool when it comes to managing their family’s schedule and keeping them organized.

"Having something to help take the mental load for you and I don't have to worry about what I need at the grocery store," she explained.

The Kalbs use Alexa to control their lights, thermostats and door locks. The Kalbs also utilize the ability to communicate with their children in different rooms using Alexa's intercom announcement feature.

“I'll say announce for the kids to be quiet, then it's my voice in their room saying, 'Boys, be quiet,'" Kalb said.

Amazon will offer Alexa+ for $19.99 per month, but Amazon Prime members can access it for free as part of their membership. Kalb said she’s excited about the new features and looking forward to it becoming available to users.

"We definitely will upgrade at least one of them," Kalb said.

The rollout will begin with compatible devices in the coming weeks.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

