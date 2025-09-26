2 Cincinnati Starbucks locations close as company shuts down 400 stores nationwide

CINCINNATI — In another blow to Cincinnati's central business district, Starbucks is closing its downtown store at 4th and Vine Street, across from the former PNC Bank Tower.

The doors were locked on Friday afternoon, with WCPO seeing employees inside cleaning up and stacking boxes.

A sign was taped to the door saying, "We've made the incredibly difficult decision to close this Starbucks location by the end of the week."

It gave no other reason for the closing, but the move coincides with the company's announcement that it is closing 1% of its stores, or about 400 U.S. locations, as it restructures and attempts to improve profits.

There is some good news for downtown coffee lovers: Starbucks still has two other downtown locations, at 6th and Walnut Street in the 580 Building, and a small store inside the downtown Kroger on Court Street. They are not closing.

At the same time, the Starbucks pickup-only store on Columbia Parkway in Columbia Tusculum is also shutting this weekend. Employees there told WCPO that Saturday is their last day.

That store is closing as part of Starbucks's recent decision to shut down all pickup-only stores, saying that they did not fit the company's image of community gathering spots.

Ironically, the Columbia Tusculum store just reopened a year ago, after a multi-month renovation into a pickup-only store.

Two other pickup stores in the Cincinnati region, at Miami University and on Princeton Glendale Road in Hamilton, were previously announced as closing.

