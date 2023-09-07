'Relaxed' attitude concerns Cincinnati health officials ahead of fall as COVID cases tick upward

CINCINNATI — The biggest fear for Denise Staker, interim director for the Cincinnati Health Department, has been the increasing apathy shown by many toward the coronavirus, an infection that once shuttered the globe and killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Saker said due to the virus's constant mutation and the immunity built among people thanks to previous infections and vaccinations, the disease is different than it once was contributing to some of the lack of attention from many in the public.

"It's kind of had its own smart about it to say, 'If I want to continue to exist as a virus, then I need to infect more people and kill fewer of them,'" she said.

Saker warned, however, that the coronavirus is still killing as many people as would be expected in a bad flu season.

There has also been a recent uptick in cases ahead of fall when respiratory viruses generally thrive.

"Large events, football games, music festivals — we're going to be back thinking about the risks we take when we go there," Saker said.

The increased attention on coronavirus has caused a backlash from those who've grown tired of safety measures, especially mandatory ones, to fight them.

Republican Ohio Senator JD Vance has called for the passage of legislation that would ban federal mask mandates in schools or on public transportation.

No more mask mandates for school kids or airline passengers. This week I’ll force a vote on my legislation to ban federal mask mandates. pic.twitter.com/HT5Fg7yai7 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) September 6, 2023

"This is coming back unless we stop it from happening," Vance said on Fox News. "That's why I introduced this legislation, and I'm going to force the Democrats to vote on it."

Saker said that while there have been no announcements of widespread mask mandates returning, it would be a good idea to have them handy once more.

"A cloth mask is better than no mask," she said. "For sure."

Saker said the surgical masks and N95 grade masks are much more effective than cloth masks in reducing transmission, but any cover helps reduce the risk of transmission.

She said people should wear them if they're afraid for their own health, or if they've been exposed or tested positive and are worried about spreading it to others.

"The idea that they don't work, it's probably a desire to say that they don't work because it feels good to say that, but it's certainly not based on any clinical experience," Saker said.

The Cincinnati Health Department also looked forward to a new booster for modern variants of the coronavirus that could prevent serious illness.

"There is a new vaccine update due out this fall that you should consider especially if you are high risk or around someone who is high risk, and if you aren’t sure, talk to your doctor," said Grant Mussman, Cincinnati Health Department Commissioner.