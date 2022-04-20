Watch
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyMiami Township Clermont

Actions

Miami Township police search for missing 78-year-old man

Leon Buerck
Photo by: Miami Township Police
Leon Buerck
Leon's car
Posted at 11:45 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 00:01:06-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Miami Township Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 78-year-old man.

An "endangered missing adult" alert was issued late Tuesday night for Leon T. Buerck. Police said he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home on Castlewood Crossing in Miami Township.

According to investigators, he was wearing a white/gray plaid shirt. He is believed to be driving a 2020 silver Chevrolet Malibu with the Ohio license plate DNX 6402.

Buerck is described as 5-foot-11, 160 Ibs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Buerck is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or 911.

READ MORE
Reward increases for info leading to missing Hamilton woman
Cincinnati Police search for missing teen last seen in March

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.