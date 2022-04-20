Miami Township police search for missing 78-year-old man

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Miami Township Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 78-year-old man.

An "endangered missing adult" alert was issued late Tuesday night for Leon T. Buerck. Police said he was last seen around 3:30 p.m. leaving his home on Castlewood Crossing in Miami Township.

According to investigators, he was wearing a white/gray plaid shirt. He is believed to be driving a 2020 silver Chevrolet Malibu with the Ohio license plate DNX 6402.

Buerck is described as 5-foot-11, 160 Ibs, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mr. Buerck is asked to call the Ohio Attorney General Missing Persons Unit at 1-888-637-1113 or 911.

