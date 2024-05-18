The best things to buy at Memorial Day sales

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

From grills and outdoor equipment to furniture and mattresses, Memorial Day is a great time to find deep discounts and save big.

In fact, you will find some of the biggest sales of the year this week and the best sales since President’s Day back in February.

Salesman Tony Green is getting ready for a big week of holiday sales at his hardware store, Woods Hardware.

“It’s Memorial Day, it’s gonna be fun,” he said.

His store has grills and outdoor gear as much as 50 percent off.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst for DealNews, walked us through other discounts she expects to see this Memorial Day, including major appliances for up to 40 percent off.

With stores more fully stocked than they have been since 2019, she expects to see some of the biggest markdowns in years.

Home improvement items, furniture

“Some home improvement stores may take even more off,” she said. “I’ve seen Home Depot take up to 53 percent off in the past.”

That means markdowns on paint, patio furniture, even grills and fire pits.

Also seeing big sales is furniture, indoor and outdoor, and anything bedroom-related.

Carol Smith was finding some great prices on pieces for a home office, at the regional chain Furniture Fair.

“I am looking for a credenza for file storage in my study,” she said.

MORE: The 12 best grills, according to professional grill masters

Great mattress sales

For mattress deals, Ramhold said you’ll find great markdowns, but it comes down to where you shop.

“If you’re looking at online mattress places, it’s very common to see things like 20 to 30 percent off at Casper or Purple,” she said.

30% off at Casper

In person, she said mattress discounts vary.

“Some stores will have up to 50 percent off,” she said, “or they have $600 off on particular brands.”

Other categories that dominate Memorial Day, according to DealNews:

Spring clothing, which can also be worn all summer long.

And certain electronics, like HDTVs (though laptops see bigger markdowns during July back-to-school sales).

More sales to come this summer

But you don’t have to give in to the “best prices of the season” pitch just yet.

Ramhold said there will be more opportunities to save.

“The Fourth of July will bring some more electronic deals for sure, and even the start of back-to-school sales,” she said.

In addition, Amazon’s Prime Day event returns in July — though the dates are yet to be announced.

So if you need something for the home, hardware salesman Tony Green and other retailers are ready with great deals from now through May 31, so you don’t waste your money.

MORE: Hard to believe, but some things are dropping in price

Follow John:

This article originally appeared on WCPO, Scripps News Cincinnati.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money.