Nonprofit started by Tri-State siblings who battled health issues makes donation to Cincinnati Children's

CINCINNATI — Halo Hearts Foundation, a 501c3 organization started by two Tri-State siblings, gave its first donation to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Friday afternoon.

Winnie and Peter Cha started Halo Hearts to help pediatric patients and their families after dealing with their own health challenges. Now a teen, Winnie was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect at 6. Her brother, Peter, battled cancer at the age of 10.

Both are now able to live a normal life with the help of their family, friends and medical professionals. Winnie presented a check for $2,000 to Cincinnati Children's Friday as the organization's first step toward assisting families like her own.

"If you or a loved one is living with health challenges, especially cardiac and cancer-related ones, we want you to know you are not alone," the foundation said in its mission. "Halo Hearts Foundation is here. We have the care, experience and resources you need to help as you move forward in your journey."

The donation, the foundation said, is only the beginning. Halo Hearts will host a 5K in April. To register, click here.