Local 99-year-old man still hits the jogging trails, inspires others

CINCINNATI — If you’re the inspiration for a world-class athlete, you must be doing something right. For ultramarathoner Harvey Lewis, that drive to run came from a local man who’s been on the move for more than six decades.

Life-long Cincinnati resident Mike Fremont took up running in 1958 – for the past 46 years he’s been running through Sharon Woods with his regular group.

The 99-and-a-half-year-old still gets out on the trails three days a week – moving five miles at a time. He decided to cut down the distance he runs a year ago.

“It was too long to do 10 miles with all the people I see and stuff,” Fremont said.

When he’s not running – it’s competitive canoeing with friends.

“Combined age of 178 in that one canoe,” he said.

The nonagenarian said the secret to his longevity has nothing to do with the regular amount of exercise he gets.

“All the athletic successes I’ve had it later years,” Fremont said.

Offering another reason entirely, he said, “I attribute it all to diet and lack of stress in my life.”

He said he eats only plant-based food, and in addition to running, he makes time for causes like the environment.

In a book about the Flying Pig – where you’ll find his picture on the sleeve – the aforementioned Harvey Lewis wrote “Thanks for the inspiration.” So, to the man who set such a good example by choosing to walk the road that rises up to meet him, he leaves a score of followers in his wake.

“I love my life,” Fremont said. “It’s wonderful.”

