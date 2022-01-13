Bengals super fan dedicates home to his favorite team ahead of playoffs

There’s nothing like a person who is all-in for his or her team — someone who supports their squad through the lows and the highs. Anyone who has been to Keith Moeller's Batavia home can see he wears his heart on his sleeve when it comes to the Bengals.

"I wear the number one because I'm the number one fan," Moeller said.

The lifelong Cincinnatian has a surplus of Bengals merch, photos with players past and Bengal-themed walls inside his home. It's what's outside his house, though, that is attracting fans from across the Tri-State.

Moeller decided to turn his holiday projection mapping display into a celebration of one of his favorite teams when Cincinnati got into the playoffs. The project took Moeller about three or four days as he outlined his home and found just the right images and animations to make his giant tribute come alive — including Who Dey looking out of one of his front windows.

"We place [Who Dey] inside the window," Moeller said. "He's perfect. When he's in there...he's looking at everybody and saying hi."

Moeller also has team video and music that people can sync to when they are outside his house. Fans come to check out the projections at 4262 Tranquility Court from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on weekdays and through 10 p.m. on weekends.

Bengals fan Linda Niehaus made the 30-minute drive with her pup to see and record Keith’s creation.

“Oh, this is incredible," Niehaus said. "It’s amazing."

Fans aren't the only ones impressed by Moeller's work. Someone from the organization also reached out to him, letting him know how "fantastic" the house looks.

