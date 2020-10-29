MAP: Current sex offenders list for planning trick-or-treating this Halloween

Before taking your little boys and ghouls trick-or-treating this Halloween, parents might want to plan a safe route through each neighborhood by checking their state’s sex offender registry.

Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky all have interactive maps which allow parents to pinpoint the addresses of registered sex offenders in local neighborhoods.

This year, the CDC, the State of Kentucky and the Hamilton County Health Commissioner all issued guidelines and best practices on how to safely trick-or-treat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio residents can find their state’s sex offender registry here.

INSTRUCTIONS: Enter your address, or the address of the street where you plan to trick-or-treat, into the corresponding boxes.

Kentucky residents can find the state’s sex offender registry here.

INSTRUCTIONS: On the right side of the page, find the text: "See a Neighborhood Map." Enter your address in the boxes below that text and hit search.

Indiana residents can find their state’s sex offender registry here.

INSTRUCTIONS: To view the addresses of sex offenders in your neighborhood, scroll down to the bottom of the page, click on the check box next to the words "I agree to the above terms and conditions," then hit continue. Then enter your address into the corresponding boxes.

