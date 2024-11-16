Shillito's elves to be on display in Over-the-Rhine, Mariemont this holiday season

CINCINNATI — It's that time of year again! A beloved holiday tradition is back — this time on a busy street in a popular Cincinnati neighborhood.

The iconic Shillito's Elves have taken up shop at 1312 and 1324 Main Street in Over-the-Rhine, just outside Ziegler Park. You can see the elves hard at work building toys or baking cookies for Santa 24 hours a day, seven days a week starting Friday, Nov. 22.

Visitors checking out the display will also get to enjoy Main Street's pop-up holiday market, taking place at 1312 Main Street Fridays through Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. Main Street will also have holiday movies playing every Saturday at 5 p.m. beginning with "Elf" on Nov. 23.

This year's location is just a short drive away from the site of the former Shillito's department store where the elves were first introduced. In fact, some of the elves featured in the display are some of the originals found in Shillito's Santaland in the 1980s.

While the elves will be on display all the time, they'll be lit up Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. You can find more information on the display here.

For people a little bit further out, there's another display of Shillito's elves in Mariemont. The animated Santa's Workshop using nearly 60 Shillito's elves will open Nov. 29 and run through Dec. 29 at 6940 Madisonville Road near Mariemont Inn.

The workshop includes an interactive display, photo opportunities and an "express mailbox" to the North Pole. It costs $5 and is available Wednesdays through Fridays 2-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. For more information on the event, click here.