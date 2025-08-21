Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Money Minute: The 3 Pillars of Wealth Building

Most of us grew up believing the way to “get ahead” was simple: Work hard. Get a steady paycheck. Save what you can.

But if you want to build wealth—not just earn a living—you need to stand on three pillars:
1. Investments
2. Real Estate
3. Owning a Business

Let’s focus on the last one, because it’s the one most people overlook. Owning a business doesn’t have to mean starting the next big tech company or pitching on Shark Tank. It can be small and simple—but here’s why it matters:

  • Cash Flow: You’re not limited to one paycheck. You create income based on your effort, not someone else’s opinion of your worth.
  • Tax Advantages: Business owners pay tax on profit, not total income. Plus, legitimate expenses—like your phone bill, part of your internet, car mileage, equipment, software, even a home office—can be deducted before the IRS takes its share.
  • Asset Creation: You’re building something that can grow in value. Something you can sell or pass on.

Bottom line: You can’t save your way to wealth alone. At some point, you’ve got to build something. Even if it starts small—it starts with you.

Catch Your Money Minute with Candy Valentino every Thursday at 10am on Cincy Lifestyle.

candyvalentino.com

DISCLAIMER: Your Money Minute is furnished by Bandit Productions

