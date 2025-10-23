Your Money Minute: Plug the Smartphone Leak

Plug the Smartphone Leak: Your Phone Could Be Costing You $70,000!

In today’s fast-paced digital world, smartphones have become essential tools for communication, work, and entertainment. However, one device that many people carry in their pockets could be silently draining their bank accounts: their smartphones.

The Hidden Costs of Convenience

Many consumers are unaware of the financial leaks created by their smartphones. Unused app subscriptions, forgotten free trials that have transitioned to paid plans, bloated phone plans, and unnecessary storage options can accumulate significant costs over time.

According to recent studies, the average American spends over $1,200 a year on digital subscriptions alone. If that money were invested instead, it could grow to nearly $50,000 over 20 years, and with stronger investment returns, even approach $70,000.

How to Stop the Leak

To help consumers reclaim their finances, here are three actionable steps to plug these smartphone-related leaks: Audit Your Subscriptions, Call Your Carrier and Redirect Your Savings: Once you’ve identified and cut unnecessary expenses, set up automatic transfers of the savings into an investment or savings account. This way, the money starts compounding rather than disappearing into daily expenses.

Building Wealth Over Time

By taking these steps to plug the leaks in your smartphone spending, you can watch your savings grow into real wealth over time.

Don’t miss this week's segment of Your Money Minute with Candy Valentino, airing on Cincy Lifestyle at 10am

