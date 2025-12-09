Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Your Money Minute: Money and Mental Health

More than half of Americans say money affects their mental health, even those who seem financially secure. Learn why defining what “enough” means can help reduce stress and pressure around money.
How Money Impacts Our Mental Health — And What You Can Do About It
By Candy Valentino | Your Money Minute

We spend a lot of time talking about how to manage money — how to earn it, save it, invest it. But we don’t talk enough about how money makes us feel.

And for millions of Americans, the answer is: not great.

A recent Bankrate study found that over half of U.S. adults say money negatively affects their mental health. That might not surprise you — but here’s what might: it’s not just people living paycheck to paycheck. This includes people with solid incomes, healthy savings, even those who appear “financially secure” on the surface.

So what’s really going on?

The truth is – money is emotional. It’s tied to our sense of identity, safety, even our self-worth. People carry guilt about what they’ve spent, shame about what they haven’t saved, or pressure to meet expectations they never agreed to in the first place.

You might hear things like:
“I feel like I don’t deserve what I have.”
“I can’t talk about money with my family — they’ll judge me.”

And the biggest trap? Tying your self-worth to your net worth. That’s a race you’ll never win. Because no matter how much you have, if your sense of value is based on a bank balance, it’s never going to feel like enough.

So, what can help?

1. Define what “enough” looks like for you. Without a finish line, you’ll always feel like you’re falling behind.
2. Get clear on your goals. What are you trying to do with your money?
3. Shift the mindset. Financial planning isn’t about control — it’s about preparation. You don’t plan because you know what’s coming. You plan because you don’t.

Here’s what I want you to remember: money is a tool. It’s not a scoreboard. It’s not a burden. It’s simply a resource — to help you build the life you want. And that’s something worth feeling good about.

For more inspiration and practical money tips, check out Your Money Minute segments every week on Cincy Lifestyle.

candyvalentino.com

DISCLAIMER: Your Money Minute is furnished by Bandit Productions

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
