Your Money Minute: Crypto Summer

For years, crypto has been the financial rollercoaster — thrilling for some, stomach-turning for others. But this summer feels different. Washington and Wall Street are signaling crypto might finally be ready for prime time.

In late July, Congress passed the GENIUS Act — the first major federal law regulating stablecoins, digital currencies tied to something steady like the U.S. dollar.

Here’s the gist: issuers must back every coin with cash or U.S. Treasuries, submit to regular audits, give holders first rights to reserves if the company fails, ban misleading marketing, and operate under clear oversight.

So… is crypto now safe? Not quite. Bitcoin and stablecoins may stay, but crypto still carries risks: security issues, no intrinsic value, and no revenue like a business.

Crypto might be growing up, but it’s still speculative. Keep it a small slice of your portfolio — only what you can afford to lose.

