Your Money Minute: Confidence is Built, Not Born

I didn’t grow up with money. And like a lot of women, I was never really taught how to manage it—not at home, not in school. In fact, a recent study found that only 1 in 5 women felt they received a solid financial education in school. One in five. That sticks with you.

Over the years, I’ve spoken to so many women who tell me they don’t feel confident managing money. And it’s not because they’re not smart or capable—they absolutel are. But from a young age, we’re given different messages. Boys are encouraged to invest, negotiate, and take risks. Girls? We’re told to save, be careful, and play it safe.

That doesn’t just shape our behavior—it shapes our beliefs. And over time, it creates a gap—not in skill, but in confidence.

Add to that the realities many women face: caregiving responsibilities, wage gaps, and the pressure to keep money talk “polite” or private. It’s no surprise so many women end up second-guessing themselves when it comes to financial decisions.

But here’s what I’ve learned: Confidence doesn’t come first. Action does. You don’t need to know everything to get started. You just need to start.

Talk to someone you trust. Make the appointment. Open the account. Ask the question—even if it feels a little uncomfortable.

Because no matter where you started, you are allowed to grow into someone who feels strong and clear about money.

Confidence is built—not born. And you can start building yours today.

