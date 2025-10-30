Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Your Money Minute: 3 Services

Candy Valentino shares how to stop living paycheck to paycheck and start building real wealth through assets and small business opportunities
Your Money Minute: 3 Services
Posted
and last updated

The Next Generation of Millionaires is Coming from Everyday Businesses That Solve Real Problems

Instead of trading time for dollars, they invest in assets that keep paying them—like real estate, investments, or businesses.

That’s the biggest advantage of business ownership: it can generate income now, build equity, and later be sold for even more.

And the good news?

You don’t have to invent the next big tech or AI company to get started. In fact, I believe the next wave of self-made millionaires will come from three key areas:
1. Digital Services – Think social media management, content creation, or automation consulting. Businesses everywhere need these skills.
2. Home Services – From cleaning to junk removal, pest control, or even holiday decorating, these “everyday” services create predictable income and constant demand.
3. Care Services – Whether it’s nannying, house management, pet sitting, or mobile car detailing, these low-barrier businesses thrive because they solve real problems for busy people.

So, ask yourself:

What problem could you solve that someone would gladly pay for?

The answer might be your next step toward financial freedom.

Don’t miss this week's segment of Your Money Minute with Candy Valentino, airing on Cincy Lifestyle at 10am

candyvalentino.com

DISCLAIMER: Your Money Minute is furnished by Bandit Productions

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Get MORE in your morning! Watch Good Morning Tri-State