Your Guide to a Perfect Holiday Spread with Amy Goodson

Hosting for the holidays? Registered Dietitian Amy Goodson shares her must-have staples and tips to make your gatherings stress-free and delicious! From sweet and savory bites to hearty pastas and fresh rolls, get ready to wow your guests. For more of Amy Goodson’s holiday tips and recipes, visit her website at www.amygoodsonrd.com and follow her on Instagram ( www.instagram.com/amyg.rd )

Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.



We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..