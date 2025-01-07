Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Your 2025 Health Goals: Focus on Progress, Not Perfection

MyFitnessPal makes it easy with their massive food database and simple tracking tools. Because when you track your progress, every small win adds up to something big.
Posted
and last updated

Make 2025 Your Year of Small Wins!

Big health goals can feel overwhelming, but they don’t have to be. Michelle Hopkins spoke with Melissa Jaeger, Head of Nutrition at MyFitnessPal, who says the secret to lasting success isn’t perfection… it’s progress. Forget cutting out all your favorite foods or feeling guilty about a missed workout. Instead, focus on small, sustainable changes that you can actually stick with. MyFitnessPal makes it easy with their massive food database and simple tracking tools. Because when you track your progress, every small win adds up to something big.

Get started today by downloading MyFitnessPal for free from the App Store or Google Play Store or visit www.myfitnesspal.com

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money