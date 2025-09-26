Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Yakult: The Live and Active Probiotic Drink

Going with your gut just got easier. Discover how Yakult makes daily probiotics simple, tasty and backed by decades of research
Yakult: The Live and Active Probiotic Drink
Posted
and last updated

You may not think about your digestive system when you think about your overall well-being, but that's where good health and proper nutrition begins. For over 85 years, people around the world have been making Yakult a part of their daily diet. Each bottle contains billions of the live and active probiotic L. paracasei strain Shirota. On top of all the benefits it provides Yakult tastes great! 40 million bottles of Yakult are enjoyed everyday in 40 countries and regions around the world. Find it in the yogurt aisle at Kroger, Walmart and Meijer, or learn more at yakultusa.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Pete Scalia, Michelle Hopkins, and Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team
Pete Scalia.png

Pete Scalia

Michelle Hopkins, Cincy Lifestyle Co-Host

Michelle Hopkins

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw

Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw