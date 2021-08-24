Watch
World Princess Week teaches Courage, Diversity and Respect

Posted at 2:12 PM, Aug 24, 2021
It's the first-ever World Princess Week! Disney is kicking off a campaign to promote diversity and kindness. Parenting expert and blogger Mommy Talk Show Hosted By Joyce Brewer is debuting the new Courage & Kindness Club, a YouTube where kids can learn first-hand from Disney Princess characters.

