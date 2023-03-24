Painter Vincent van Gogh was one of the most influential artists in history, but did you know he suffered from bipolar disorder? He didn’t either. His creativity was seemingly shrouded in mental illness, but he wasn’t diagnosed until after his death.

More than 130 years later, World Bipolar Day is observed annually on his birthday, March 30th, to raise awareness in his honor. While we’ve come a long way in prioritizing mental health and recognizing the importance of speaking with a healthcare provider, there’s still work to be done.

Bipolar disorder affects nearly 6 million adults in the U.S. and 2.1% of Americans will live with its most severe form – Bipolar-I disorder (BP-I).

Bipolar disorder is a brain disorder that causes unusual changes in mood and behavior. Bipolar-I disorder is specifically defined by manic episodes, with depressive episodes usually occurring as well. Maintenance is very important in managing BP-I, including keeping a structured daily routine, seeking help from healthcare professionals, and taking medication. Furthermore, patients should feel empowered to know that there are alternatives to traditional daily oral meds available that can help reduce hospital stays and better manage symptoms, allowing them to focus on building a fulfilling life.

Ahead of World Bipolar Day, Dr. Gustavo Alva, a psychiatrist Board Certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology tells us about the latest stats, symptoms, and treatment options.

