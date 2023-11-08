Watch Now
Wonderful Winter Holiday and Seasonal Beauty Secrets

Michelle Hopkins spoke with Fashion and Beauty Expert and Multimedia Journalist, Milly Almodovar, with timely tips for determining your perfect style.
As seasons change, the combination of rainy days and cool and hot weather can cause dry hair and skin. The changing temperatures make it essential to change your beauty routine, too. People realize their skin and hair are drier during winter but may not know that their entire body needs special attention this time of year.

