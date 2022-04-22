Watch
MarketplaceCincy Lifestyle

Actions

Wonderful Ways to Spring Clean Your Diet

Wonderful Ways to Spring Clean Your Diet
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 11:38:01-04

Registered Dietitian Carissa Galloway joined us to share wonderful ways to ‘spring clean’ your diet.

She first recommends you, “Get rid of anything expired, meal plan to use things that have been in the pantry for a while and then re-think how you shop to include more foods that benefit your body and taste great.”

For snacking she suggests Wonderful Pistachios. Galloway says, “When we look at most snacks it’s protein that’s lacking and Wonderful Pistachios are a good source of plant protein and fiber. A serving of pistachios provides 6 grams of plant protein and 3 grams of fiber.”

For hydration she says when it comes to juice look for no fillers or added sugars. “Most of us are chronically dehydrated, so it’s important to keep readily available hydration options that bring flavor and aren’t just empty calories. My fridge always has POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice, because it’s a simple, delicious way to fuel your body with antioxidants.”

#WCPO9Sponsor

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Cincy Lifestyle is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing viewers with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Greater Cincinnati area.

We will open your eyes to what is happening right in your own backyard so you won't miss a minute of fun! Join Clyde Gray, Mona Morrow and Pete Scalia weekdays at 10 a.m. on WCPO 9..

Cincy Lifestyle Team

Mona Morrow

11:59 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Clyde Gray

11:57 AM, Apr 02, 2020

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.