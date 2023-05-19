Women's Health Program at Cincinnati VAMC

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WCPO 9.

The Cincinnati VAMC women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Their primary care providers specialize in women's health and work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Pete Scalia spoke with Primary Care Nurse Manager, Kristen Albert, to learn more.

For more information:

Call the women’s health center at 513-861-3200 ext. 6617

Call women’s veteran program manager 513-861-3200 ext. 6890

Visit www.womenshealth.va.gov

