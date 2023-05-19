Watch Now
Women's Health Program at Cincinnati VAMC

The Cincinnati VAMC women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages.
The Cincinnati VAMC women's health program offers complete health care for women Veterans of all ages. Their primary care providers specialize in women's health and work closely with specialists in gynecology, obstetrics, female urology, oncology, medicine, radiology, surgery, and breast illness. Pete Scalia spoke with Primary Care Nurse Manager, Kristen Albert, to learn more.

For more information:
Call the women’s health center at 513-861-3200 ext. 6617
Call women’s veteran program manager 513-861-3200 ext. 6890
Visit www.womenshealth.va.gov

