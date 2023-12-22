Watch Now
Winter Beauty, Health, & Wellness with Megan Thomas Head

Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head joined Pete Scalia to share some great beauty, health and wellness products to help you look and feel your best this winter!
Posted at 10:19 AM, Dec 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-22 10:19:14-05

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skin care market and endorsed by The American Diabetic Association (ADA). The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations, and cracked skin.

You can find their Diabetic First Aid and Diabetic Wound Hydrogel products at Walmart locations nationwide and/or online. Visit Lavior.com to learn more!

Almay puts your sensitive skin at ease and allows you to feel free with makeup that is hypoallergenic, dermatologist, and ophthalmologist tested. The Almay Feel Free Collection includes their Ageless Smart Shade Foundation, Clear Complexion Concealer, Multi Benefit Mascara, and All Day Intense Gel Eyeliner. Shop today by visiting your local CVS or CVS.com.

Welcome to the all-natural solution to support brain performance. Each Brain Omega 3 Bar® - Fig & Dark Chocolate boosts your brain's performance with better bioavailability of ingredients to nourish both your brain and body. To learn more and purchase, check out NutrientSurvival.com.

