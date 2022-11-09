Winning Recipes and Holiday Hosting Inspiration

The holiday season is a busy time for entertaining and creating memorable experiences for family and friends. Just in time to get a head start on all those holiday hosting plans, international traveler, food writer and Chef Marisel Salazar shares her go-to recipes that will be the hit of any party. Gatherings small or large, it is still important to get creative.

ELEVATE ANY HOLIDAY GATHERING

Hosting starts with a great beverage, so make sure to Stellabrate this holiday season with the NEW Stella Rosa Cranberry, in 3 amazing options: classic semi-sparkling, fully sparkling, and non-alcoholic. Stella Rosa is America’s favorite semi-sweet, semi-sparkling Italian wine, made with real fruit flavors. It is naturally gluten-free, vegan, and low-calorie. Stella Rosa has something for every wine drinker and for every occasion this season. Any guest will love Stella Rosa wines, and this new Stella Rosa Cranberry is one of the best yet. For more information, visit stellarosawines.com

CHARCUTERIE BOARD SHORTCUTS

Keep the delicious Town House, Toasteds and Carr’s crackers on-hand. With only 10 minutes to spare for last-minute holiday drop-ins, quickly create an impressive charcuterie spread that fits the needs of any guest, like these vegetarian and family-friendly boards! Kellogg’s crackers pair perfectly with a variety of meats, cheeses, jams, and spreads. So, spread joy this holiday season and check out Kelloggs.com/SpreadJoy for great-tasting charcuterie board recipes or scan the QR code on limited-edition holiday packaging at retailers nationwide.

KEEPING EVERYTHING FRESH

It is impossible to go wrong with proper storage. Tupperware’s innovative and durable Vent N’ Serve line is freezer, microwave, and dishwasher safe. It has a unique design to release steam and ensure even reheating, making it optimal for storing, reheating and serving leftovers this holiday season. Vent N’ Serve line is perfect for storing, reheating and serving leftovers. Find it and the full range of Tupperware’s solutions for food storage, cookware and bakeware at Tupperware.com, or shop via a Tupperware party with an independent representative.

OTHER HOSTING HACKS

Check out the award-winning Hoover CleanSlate. This amazing spot cleaning machine is easy, makes homes guest ready and gets the stains out instead of just masking them. Use it before, during and after parties, because messes always happen when least expected. Just rinse, store and be ready for the next party. Check it out at Hoover.com.

#WCPO9Sponsor