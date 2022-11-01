William's Wish Comes True

November is a month of giving thanks and giving back.. And making wish's come true! Hoxworth Blood Center and Make-A-Wish Foundation teamed up to help a local teen battling Leukemia. Robin Murphy, from Make A Wish Ohio Kentucky and Indiana, and Jackie Marschall, from Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati joined Cincy Lifestyle to share an AMAZING update on William's Wish.

To date, Hoxworth collected nearly 900 units of blood and platelets in honor of William and his quest to give back to those who gave blood when he needed it most. Because of this impact, Make A Wish and Hoxworth have decided to continue William's Wish through the holidays to continue spreading lifesaving cheer to those patients in need.

To continue making William's Wish a huge impact in our community, sign up to donate blood or platelets at any of our seven Neighborhood Donor Centers. Donors can also schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910. Be sure to use the group code of C248 at the time of donation so it gets tracked for William’s Wish.

For those who are unable to donate blood, Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana is accepting monetary donations in William's honor. The grand finale of William's Wish will wrap up with a community blood drive at the Bengals Nation Blood Drive on December 28.

