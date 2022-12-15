William’s Make-A-Wish Community Blood Drive Extended to December 31

William is a 17-year of Fairfield High School senior who has been battling Leukemia. William’s Make-A-Wish Community Blood Drive has been expanded until December 31st. To donate blood or platelets in honor of William and to fulfill his Make-A Wish goals, donors can schedule an appointment by calling 513-451-0910 or visiting www.hoxworth.org. Be sure to use the group code C248 at the time of donation so it gets tracked towards William’s Wish goals.

For more information regarding the local Make-A-Wish organization, please contact the Cincinnati – Kentucky – Indiana Make-A-Wish chapter at https://wish.org/oki.

