Why Your Next EV Could Be Your Best Backup Plan
Tech expert Jennifer Jolly shows how the GMC Sierra EV and GM Energy Home System power homes when the grid goes down.
Power outages are becoming more common across the country. But what if your vehicle could keep the lights on? Tech expert Jennifer Jolly shares how GM’s groundbreaking vehicle-to-home technology is changing the way we power our lives. The GMC Sierra EV and GM Energy Home System not only charges your car, they turn it into a backup power source capable of running essential appliances and even medical devices during an outage. Learn more at GMEnergy.GM.com and techish.com
