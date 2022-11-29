Watch Now
When can you retire? Prosperity Asset Management has the answer

Retirement plans with Prosperity Asset Management LLC
Posted at 2:30 PM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 14:30:11-05

“When can I retire?” That’s a question on everyone’s mind, but especially those are closing in on that milestone. So how do you know when you can hand it up, or when you do, if that retirement is going to be a good one?

Tony Roberts, President, and Founder of Prosperity Asset Management, a firm that helps individuals and couples live a more successful retirement, joined Cincy Lifestyle to help us get a better understanding of retirement. A full tax analysis is always a part of the retirement planning process, but Prosperity Asset Management has a resource available that can help give you a snapshot of your retirement tax bill. It's a very quick and easy process. Visit ARobertsAssociates.com and the Retirement Tax Bill Calculator is right there on the homepage. You simply enter some information and you'll be able to get a picture of where you stand.

If you are retiring or already retired, Tony and his team will sit down with you personally to customize a retirement plan just for you. This is a comprehensive plan that includes a look at your investments, your income sources, taxes, and so much more to help get you to that retirement you deserve. Reserve one of those spots now by calling 513-613-4567

