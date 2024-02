The Chicago Auto Show has something for every driver – the newest models and special editions, advancements in safety and technology and even a glimpse into the vehicles of the future. Pete Scalia spoke with Brian Moody, Executive Editor at Autotrader, to get an inside look at what the automotive industry has in store. Plus, Brian gives some tips of what you need to know if you're in the market for a new set of wheels.

