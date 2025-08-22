What to know before replacing your windows

Windows can transform the look, feel, and energy efficiency of your home, but how do you know when it’s time for an upgrade? Joey Jones from Window Nation joined Michelle Hopkins to explain the most common signs, from fogging between the glass to installation issues that require a full replacement.

He also cleared up misconceptions about price and explained why consultations are key for homeowners. From ensuring the right fit for Cincinnati’s climate to preserving the character of historic homes, Joey says it’s about finding a company that matches your needs with the right products and solutions.

