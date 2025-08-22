Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
What to know before replacing your windows

From fogging glass to historic homes, Joey Jones from Window Nation explains the signs your windows need replacing and why choosing the right company matters.
Windows can transform the look, feel, and energy efficiency of your home, but how do you know when it’s time for an upgrade? Joey Jones from Window Nation joined Michelle Hopkins to explain the most common signs, from fogging between the glass to installation issues that require a full replacement.

He also cleared up misconceptions about price and explained why consultations are key for homeowners. From ensuring the right fit for Cincinnati’s climate to preserving the character of historic homes, Joey says it’s about finding a company that matches your needs with the right products and solutions.

To learn more about how Window Nation can help, call 866-90-NATION or visit www.windownation.com.

