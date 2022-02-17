What to do When the Power Grid Fails

The grid failure during the February 2021 winter storm in Texas impacted people not only in the Lone Star state, but across much of the nation. Besides that catastrophe, severe weather in other parts of the country often leaves utilities stretching their limits or even complete failures due to heat waves, spring and summer thunderstorms and even hurricanes. Today, we spoke to Austin, Texas resident Jennifer Borget, who teamed up with the PERC, the Propane Education and Research Council, to hear how she weathered arctic temperatures during and following the Texas storm.