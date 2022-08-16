WGU Ohio Offers Flexible and Affordable Degree Programs
WGU Ohio offers flexible and affordable degree programs. They are designed to help working adults learn and develop the skills needed to grow as leaders in the IT industry and earn certifications to excel in their careers.
Visit ohio.wgu.edu to learn about the degree programs and scholarship opportunities.
