Wendy’s Wedding Expo with White Whisteria

Wendy’s Wedding Expo returns Jan. 3 and Jan. 4 at the Sharonville Convention Center. See wedding pros and a runway show featuring the latest bridal styles and trends.
SAVE THE DATE: Wendy's Wedding Expo

Planning your dream wedding? Don't miss Cincinnati's LARGEST local wedding expo! 💍

📅 January 3 & 4, 2026
📍 Sharonville Convention Center

💕 Discover everything you need for your perfect day:
• Top wedding vendors & venues
• Bridal fashion shows
• Tastings • Photography & videography
• Floral arrangements & décor
• Live entertainment options
• Exclusive expo discounts!

Whether you're newly engaged or finalizing details, this is THE place to find inspiration and connect with Cincinnati's best wedding professionals.

Bring your squad and make it a wedding wonderland weekend! 👰‍♀️💒

Details at wendysweddingexpo.com

